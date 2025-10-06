One Big Wall Street Investment Manager Recently Dumped 22,000 Oracle Shares Worth $5.6 Million. Should Investors Be Worried?

Key Points

Sold 22,055 Oracle shares; Estimated transaction value: ~$5.62 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Post-trade holding: 56,200 shares, valued at $15.81 million as of September 30, 2025

Oracle now accounts for 4.9% of fund AUM, making it the fund’s 3rd-largest holding as of Q3 2025

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 22,055 shares, an estimated $5.62 million trade based on the average share price for the quarter, according to an October 6, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 6, 2025, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Oracle by 22,055 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $5.62 million, calculated using the period's average share price. After the trade, the fund held 56,200 Oracle shares, worth $15.81 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

The fund’s Oracle position declined to 4.9% of 13F reportable AUM following the sale.

Top holdings after the filing:

JPM: $18.65 million (5.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

GS: $17.46 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

ORCL: $15.81 million (4.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

V: $13.37 million (4.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

ETN: $13.28 million (4.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 3, 2025, Oracle shares were priced at $286.14, up 71.5% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $59.02 billion Net Income (TTM) $12.44 billion Dividend Yield 0.62% Price (as of market close October 3, 2025) $286.14

Company snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of cloud software applications, infrastructure technologies, database solutions, and hardware products, with Oracle Fusion Cloud, NetSuite, and Oracle Database as key offerings.

Generates revenue from cloud-based subscriptions, software licensing, support services, and hardware sales.

Serves enterprise clients, government agencies, and educational institutions globally, targeting organizations with complex IT and data management needs.

Oracle Corporation is a leading global provider of enterprise software, cloud services, and infrastructure solutions. The company leverages its scale and technological expertise to deliver integrated platforms that support mission-critical operations for large organizations. Oracle's focus on cloud innovation and robust product suite positions it as a key player in the digital transformation of enterprise IT environments.

Foolish take

Context matters -- and this big sale is a perfect example of why it does.

Consider this: On the surface, Wealthbridge, a major investment manager with over $300 million in assets under management, cut its total Oracle stock position by about 25%.

At first, that might seem like a bearish move, but upon closer inspection, this looks like Wealthbridge simply trimming back its exposure to one of this year's top-performing stocks.

Remember, Oracle has massively outperformed the stock market in 2025. As of this writing, shares have advanced by 75%, making Oracle one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500. What's more, thanks to this year's rally, the company now sits on the doorstep of the prestigious $1 trillion club. Its current market cap of $838 billion makes it America's 11th-largest company.

At any rate, investors shouldn't judge Oracle based on this institutional sale. The company remains one of the top beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution due to its growing importance within the AI ecosystem.

In brief, Oracle is building out dozens of data centers across the globe that will facilitate the training and deployment of the next generation of AI models. It's a lucrative business, which is already boosting Oracle's revenue growth.

As a result, growth-seeking investors should keep an eye on Oracle. The company remains one of my favorite AI stocks.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management – The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F reportable: Refers to securities that must be disclosed in quarterly filings by institutional investment managers with over $100 million in assets.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Quarter ended: The last day of a three-month financial reporting period, used for summarizing performance or holdings.

Outperformed: When an investment delivers a higher return than a benchmark or comparable asset over a specific period.

Dividend Yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the current share price, expressed as a percentage.

Cloud software applications: Software programs accessed and used over the internet rather than installed on local computers.

Infrastructure technologies: Foundational hardware and software systems that support computing, networking, and data storage needs.

Enterprise clients: Large organizations or corporations that purchase products or services for business use.

Mission-critical operations: Essential business activities that must function reliably to avoid major disruptions.

Digital transformation: The integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing operations and value delivery.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jake Lerch has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Oracle, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.