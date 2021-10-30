One Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) insider reduced their stake by 44% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of Berry Global Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:BERY ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Berry Global Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CFO & Treasurer, Mark Miles, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$66.05 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$65.54. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Mark Miles.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BERY Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2021

I will like Berry Global Group better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership of Berry Global Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Berry Global Group insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Berry Global Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Berry Global Group insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Berry Global Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

