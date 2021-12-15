One Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) insider upped their stake by 17% in the previous year

Looking at Avanos Medical, Inc.'s (NYSE:AVNS ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Avanos Medical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Patrick O'Leary made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$158k worth of shares at a price of US$31.67 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$31.38). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Patrick O'Leary was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AVNS Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of Avanos Medical

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.8% of Avanos Medical shares, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avanos Medical Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Avanos Medical and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Avanos Medical, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

