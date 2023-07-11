One Area of Earnings to Watch Closely

As earnings season unfolds, there will be plenty of things for investors to follow. Most will be focused on the obvious indicators of potential trouble or relief in the global economy, analyzing results like those from PepsiCo (PEP) and Delta Air Lines (DAL), released on Thursday, while others will be waiting for the big tech earnings that begin with Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) next week. And then there are the big banks, who despite the complexity of their businesses, are usually among the first to report each earnings season.

All of those will be informative, of course, but you might want to give some time in the early days of this quarter to companies much lower down the list in terms of market cap, but where there could be hints of some serious problems ahead: small, regional banks.

If you judge the state of things by the number of headlines they generate, you might believe that the “regional banking crisis” that was in the news so much three or four months ago is over. When JP Morgan (JPM) agreed to buy out First Republic at a fraction of its real value at the beginning of May, everything calmed down and the media coverage of the issue subsided.

Their problems, however, did not go away.

Rising interest rates and falling bond prices have put pressure on many smaller banks and, with the Fed continuing to raise rates and looking like they will do so again this month, that pressure has been building. The main thing that has saved a lot of these small banks is that despite rising interest rates, real estate values have continued to soar, at least in the residential sector, and real estate loans are usually an important part of their portfolio. Logically, however, with each small rate hike adding to the cost of a mortgage, that real estate boom has to at least slow, if not reverse, before too long, and it will be interesting to see what the regional banks reporting over the next couple of weeks have to say about their sense of that market.

Even if they are optimistic there, the next few weeks are unlikely to bring good news for regionals. They have all, to some degree or another, seen reduced deposits over the last few months as customers reacted to the problems at Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic by either spreading their money around or moving to bigger banks that they perceive as more stable. In most cases, it seems they have weathered that storm quite well, but when they lay out the story of the last three months in their earnings reports, it will probably not be pretty.

If nothing else, it will remind investors of the fundamental issues that underlay their problems. For one, there are probably too many small banks. It is something that Americans take for granted, but as someone who moved here from the UK, where there were essentially four or five options for retail banking clients, the existence of local and regional banks always struck me as odd.

Personal feelings aside, while local banks at least have the advantage of knowledge of a small area and the big boys have the benefits of sheer size, the regionals are stuck somewhere in between. They have a corporate, rather than a small town, identity, but if they try and play in the big kids’ pool, they can quickly get out of their depth, as we saw with SVB, First Republic and other stories from a couple of months ago. It will be interesting to see if the next few weeks bring some revelations about some much-needed rationalization in the space. But whether that is the case or not, regional bank earnings will have an impact on the broader market.

Almost whatever they say, that impact is likely to be negative, even if they say that everything is hunky dory. That's because their earnings will remind us of the problems that dominated the headlines in April and May, and that those problems haven’t really eased. It could be that the regionals adjusted in the wake of the crisis, but the Fed has implemented two more hikes since then and is looking at another soon, making it unlikely that there has been a massive improvement in the situation of regional banks as a whole.

While the results of the big boys, the Bank of Americas (BAC) and Citis (C) of this world, are being analyzed in minute detail by all and sundry, it may pay investors to spend a little time listening to what some of the early-reporting smaller banks, such as Washington Federal (WAFD), Unity Bancorp (UNTY) and Bank of South Carolina (BKSC), have to say about their situations. It may make for interesting listening.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.