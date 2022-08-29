One Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) insider reduced their stake by 30% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's (NYSE:ADM ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Archer-Daniels-Midland

The Senior VP & President of Asia Pacific (APAC), Joseph Taets, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$66.41 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$89.56. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 30% of Joseph Taets's holding. Joseph Taets was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:ADM Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Does Archer-Daniels-Midland Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$256m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Archer-Daniels-Midland Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Archer-Daniels-Midland insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Archer-Daniels-Midland, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

