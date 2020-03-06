World Markets

One AngloGold Ashanti miner dead, two still missing after rockfall at Mponeng mine

AngloGold Ashanti on Friday found the body of a miner after a 2 magnitude earthquake caused an underground rockfall at its Mponeng gold mine 76 km (47 miles) from Johannesburg, while a search-and-rescue operation continued for two other miners.

Mining at Mponeng was halted with only "essential services" ongoing, the mining company said, after Thursday's rockfall.

"We've located the body of one of our colleagues, and work is underway to recover that body. Two remain missing. The mine remains closed and all of our efforts are going towards finding those people," an AngloGold Ashanti spokesman told Reuters.

A "large fall of ground" occurred shortly after noon on Thursday in an area about 3.5 km below the surface at Mponeng, the world's deepest operating mine, the miner said on Thursday.

Four miners were rescued from the area on Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries.

AngloGold Ashanti last month sealed the sale of its remaining South African assets, including Mponeng, to Harmony Gold HARJ.J.

