One Analyst's Earnings Estimates For CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on CleanSpark too, with the stock up 38% to US$15.95 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for CleanSpark from its sole analyst is for revenues of US$29m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 176% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 95% to US$0.22. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$20m and losses of US$0.39 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqCM:CLSK Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2020

The consensus price target rose 33% to US$24.00, with the analyst encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that CleanSpark's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 176% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 81% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CleanSpark is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analyst reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around CleanSpark's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at CleanSpark.

The covering analyst is clearly in love with CleanSpark at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as a short cash runway. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

