One Analyst Thinks Carnival Stock Could Go as Low as $6. Here's Why.

Carnival, the largest U.S. cruise operator, has been downgraded to Underweight on the likelihood that it will have to undergo “a dilutive capital raise.”

In addition to that assessment, Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Conder on Monday lowered his price target on Carnival (ticker: CCL) to $6 from $55. The stock is down about 80% over the past three months, versus a 28% loss for the S&P 500.

The stock was at $11 and change on Monday morning, down some 5% in early trading.

For Carnival and the other two large U.S. cruise companies—Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)—a crucial concern is liquidity. Even with their fleets out of commission due to the coronavirus outbreak for the foreseeable future, these companies still have major fixed costs, squeezing cash flow.

Earlier in the month, for example, Carnival said it was tapping a $3 billion credit facility.

These companies can also defer some capital expenditures, and Carnival and Royal Caribbean could suspend or cut their dividends. Norwegian does not pay one.

Conder wrote in the Monday note that he expects Carnival will need to soon issue $4 billion to $5 billion of equity, diluting existing shareholders.

He also predicts that the company will exceed three times net debt to earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization this year, violating covenants with bond holders.

That, in turn, could lead to more difficulty for the company.

Carnival did not immediately respond for comment.

Conder painted a bleak picture for Carnival and the industry. He thinks it’s “highly probable” that, partly due to a contraction in customer deposits, Carnival’s operating-cash-flow deficit in its current fiscal year could be around $1.7 billion. Carnival’s fiscal year ends Nov. 30.

“We feel that a post COVID-19 industry recovery will be elongated producing the need for additional net financing in 2021 despite current reductions in Capex, operating expenses and dividend elimination,” Conder notes.

One potential piece of good news for Carnival came late last week when it preannounced results for its fiscal first quarter. It said that bookings for the first half of 2021 “have been running slightly higher than the prior year.”

Of course, whether that trend holds up is difficult to tell given the chaos surrounding the coronavirus fallout.

On an adjusted basis, Carnival earned 22 cents a share, and it took a hit from the coronavirus of 23 cents a share.

In an interview that ran Sunday on the program Axios, Carnival CEO Arnold W. Donald said that “we don’t need a bailout in terms of giving us money. Getting a loan guarantee would be helpful,” according to the Miami Herald.

Carnival and its peers are based in the U.S., but their ships are incorporated offshore, meaning these companies don’t pay a lot of U.S. taxes. That has caused some skepticism from certain lawmakers about whether the cruise companies should receive any assistance from the U.S. government.

However, there has been talk of such a move being included in the bailout package that’s being negotiated in Congress, but no concrete details had emerged Monday morning.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at lawrence.strauss@barrons.com

