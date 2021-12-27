One Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) insider upped their stake by 0.5% in the previous year

Looking at Alpha Teknova, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TKNO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alpha Teknova

The Director Thomas Davis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$181k worth of shares at a price of US$19.95 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$20.36. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Thomas Davis was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Thomas Davis purchased 11.82k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$21.10. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:TKNO Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of Alpha Teknova

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Alpha Teknova insiders own about US$73m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alpha Teknova Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Alpha Teknova insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Alpha Teknova and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Alpha Teknova has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

