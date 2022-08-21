One Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) insider reduced their stake by 24% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.'s (NYSE:AAP ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advance Auto Parts

The Executive Vice President of Professional, Robert Cushing, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$708k worth of shares at a price of US$202 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$207, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 24% of Robert Cushing's holding. Robert Cushing was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:AAP Insider Trading Volume August 21st 2022

Insider Ownership Of Advance Auto Parts

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Advance Auto Parts insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$36m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Advance Auto Parts Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Advance Auto Parts shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Advance Auto Parts in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Advance Auto Parts and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

