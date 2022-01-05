One 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider upped their stake by 23% in the previous year

Looking at 89bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ETNB ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 89bio

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Rohan Palekar bought US$118k worth of shares at a price of US$17.07 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$13.43. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Rohan Palekar was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ETNB Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, 89bio insiders have about 1.0% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.8m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About 89bio Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more 89bio stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that 89bio is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

