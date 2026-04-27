ONDS Stock Valuation: Is the Premium Multiple Worth the Risk?

Ondas Inc. ONDS has delivered an eye-catching run, with shares up 1304.6% over the past year and 8.1% year to date as of April 24, 2026.

That kind of move can change the entry-timing math. The stock is no longer “waiting for proof” on a cheap valuation. It is pricing in a lot while the business is still loss-making and the story is heavily dependent on acquisition integration and backlog conversion.

ONDS Shares Have Rallied, but the Setup Is Tricky

The recent performance matters because it raises the bar for execution. Ondas is scaling quickly, but profitability remains a longer-dated objective, and delays can be costly when expectations are elevated.

The company is also juggling multiple acquisitions across a short period. That creates more moving parts around systems, culture, product road maps, and sales execution. In a stock that has already surged, integration-heavy quarters can test investor patience even if the longer-term demand backdrop stays constructive.

Ondas Trades Far Above Peer Sales Multiples

At 10.54X forward 12-month sales per share, ONDS trades far above Zacks Wireless National Industry's at 1.76X, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector at 6.59X, and the S&P 500 at 5.19X.

That premium multiple is the central question for investors. Paying up can be justified when there is clear visibility into durable growth and improving profitability. Here, the market is valuing the ramp early, while the company is still working through execution risk.

The five-year trading range adds a reality check. Over that period, ONDS has traded as high as 96.44X and as low as 0.54X, with a median of 5.19X. The current level is well above that median, which underscores how much optimism is already embedded in the stock.

ONDS What the Price Target Implies

The shares were $10.55 as of April 24, 2026, while the 6–12 month price target is $9.00. That implies roughly 15% downside from the cited stock price, even after the company’s sharp run.

The message is straightforward. The valuation premium leaves less room for error, and the target frames a more conservative view of what investors should be willing to pay over the next 6–12 months given the current risk profile.

Ondas Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ondas Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ondas Holdings Inc. Quote

Ondas Near-Term Signal Is Negative on Estimates

The near-term rating signal is clear: Ondas carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Style Scores reinforce the caution. Ondas has a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of F, a Momentum Score of F, and a VGM Score of F.

Together, that combination points to weak estimate trends and challenged sentiment in the short run, even though the stock price has been strong over longer windows. For context within the same industry set, Draganfly Inc. DPRO shows a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while AT&T Inc. T carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Those comparisons highlight how differently estimate momentum can be reflected across peers.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ONDS Profitability Is the Missing Valuation Bridge

Ondas is showing real top-line momentum. Revenue reached $50.7 million in 2025, up 605% from 2024, and gross margin expanded to roughly 40% in 2025. Organic revenue growth was 63%, indicating the core business is scaling.

However, the income statement is not yet reflecting sustained operating leverage. In the fourth quarter of 2025, operating expenses rose to $36.1 million as the company invested in personnel and infrastructure, and adjusted EBITDA loss was $9.9 million. Losses are expected to persist near term as the company continues hiring and marketing investments to support rapid growth.

That gap matters for valuation. A high sales multiple can hold if rising revenue consistently translates into improving profitability. Until that bridge is built, debates around “multiple versus fundamentals” remain sensitive to execution and timing.

Ondas Dilution and Warrants Add an Overhang

Equity financing is another key swing factor. Since mid-2025, Ondas has raised substantial capital through equity offerings, which strengthened liquidity but also introduced dilution risk for existing shareholders as shares outstanding expanded.

Warrants add a second layer of complexity. A sizable warrant revaluation flowed through other expenses, including an approximately $82.2 million mark-to-market charge tied to warrant revaluation in 2025, and management flagged that this can introduce variability in reported results across periods. The warrant liability stood at $489 million at year-end 2025.

Even with ample liquidity, dilution and warrant-related volatility can pressure per-share value and create quarter-to-quarter noise that the market may discount in the form of a lower multiple.

ONDS: What Would Have to Go Right?

The path to supporting a premium valuation is execution. First, backlog conversion must show consistent follow-through, supported by the company’s cited backlog levels and pro forma backlog after recent transactions.

Second, integration has to stay disciplined. The strategy depends on acquired platforms scaling inside one operating system, with synergy capture that shows up in margins and cash flow, not just revenue.

Third, the larger revenue base has to translate into operating leverage. That means expenses growing slower than gross profit over time, alongside steady progress toward the company’s longer-run profitability timeline.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.