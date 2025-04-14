$ONDS stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ONDS stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,637,451 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ONDS:
$ONDS Insider Trading Activity
$ONDS insiders have traded $ONDS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASPREET K SOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,813 shares for an estimated $43,385.
- RICHARD M COHEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,023 shares for an estimated $37,892.
- RANDY SEIDL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,359 shares for an estimated $27,553.
$ONDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ONDS stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 4,750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,160,000
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 3,844,401 shares (+397.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,841,666
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,284,245 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,287,667
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 410,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,050,112
- MYDA ADVISORS LLC added 390,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $998,400
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 372,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $952,320
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 324,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $830,617
