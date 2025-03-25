$ONDS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ONDS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,142,138 of trading volume.

$ONDS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ONDS:

$ONDS insiders have traded $ONDS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASPREET K SOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,813 shares for an estimated $43,385 .

. RICHARD M COHEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,023 shares for an estimated $37,892 .

. RANDY SEIDL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,359 shares for an estimated $27,553.

$ONDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ONDS stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

