$ONDS Earnings Results: $ONDS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ONDS ($ONDS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $4,130,000, missing estimates of $5,867,805 by $-1,737,805.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ONDS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$ONDS Insider Trading Activity

$ONDS insiders have traded $ONDS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASPREET K SOOD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,971 shares for an estimated $37,372 .

. RICHARD M COHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,306 shares for an estimated $32,644 .

. RANDY SEIDL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,359 shares for an estimated $27,553.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ONDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $ONDS stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.