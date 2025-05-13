$ONDS Earnings Preview: Recent $ONDS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ONDS ($ONDS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,294,310 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.

$ONDS Insider Trading Activity

$ONDS insiders have traded $ONDS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASPREET K SOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,813 shares for an estimated $43,385 .

. RICHARD M COHEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,023 shares for an estimated $37,892 .

. RANDY SEIDL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,359 shares for an estimated $27,553.

$ONDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $ONDS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ONDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONDS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

