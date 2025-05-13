$ONDS Earnings Preview: Recent $ONDS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ONDS ($ONDS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,294,310 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
$ONDS Insider Trading Activity
$ONDS insiders have traded $ONDS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASPREET K SOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,813 shares for an estimated $43,385.
- RICHARD M COHEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,023 shares for an estimated $37,892.
- RANDY SEIDL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,359 shares for an estimated $27,553.
$ONDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $ONDS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 4,750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,160,000
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 3,844,401 shares (+397.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,841,666
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,103,483 shares (+47.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,180,726
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 410,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,050,112
- MYDA ADVISORS LLC added 390,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $998,400
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 372,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $398,040
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 324,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $830,617
$ONDS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONDS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
