Ondo InsurTech’s Successful Capital Raise

May 30, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Ondo InsurTech Plc (GB:ONDO) has released an update.

Ondo InsurTech Plc, a pioneer in home insurance claims prevention technology, has successfully closed its Open Offer with a 96.2% shareholder take-up, raising an additional £1.2 million, which contributes to a total capital raise of approximately £4.2 million. The funds will bolster the company’s expansion, especially in the US market with clients like Nationwide and Selective, and support growth in the UK and Scandinavia. The new capital also sets the stage for Ondo’s upcoming full year results announcement in July.

