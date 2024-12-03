Ondo InsurTech Partners with Danish Insurer for LeakBot Rollout

Ondo InsurTech Plc (GB:ONDO) has released an update.

Ondo InsurTech Plc has partnered with Alm. Brand Group, a major Danish insurance company, to launch their LeakBot technology, aimed at preventing water damage claims. This initiative will initially roll out to Alm. Brand customers, with a broader deployment planned for summer 2025, as part of efforts to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. This strategic move marks Ondo’s continued expansion in Denmark, a key market for their innovative claims prevention solutions.

