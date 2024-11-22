News & Insights

Stocks

Ondine Biomedical Updates Director Shareholdings Amid Growth

November 22, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ondine Biomedical Inc., a Canadian leader in light-activated antimicrobial treatments, has announced the updated shareholdings of its directors following a recent fundraising effort. Carolyn Cross holds a significant 38.58% of the company’s shares, reflecting strong insider confidence. Ondine’s innovative technologies, including its Steriwave nasal photodisinfection system, are advancing through clinical trials for regulatory approval in the U.S.

For further insights into GB:OBI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.