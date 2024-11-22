Ondine Biomedical Updates Director Shareholdings Amid Growth

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ondine Biomedical Inc., a Canadian leader in light-activated antimicrobial treatments, has announced the updated shareholdings of its directors following a recent fundraising effort. Carolyn Cross holds a significant 38.58% of the company’s shares, reflecting strong insider confidence. Ondine’s innovative technologies, including its Steriwave nasal photodisinfection system, are advancing through clinical trials for regulatory approval in the U.S.

For further insights into GB:OBI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.