Ondine Biomedical Updates Director Shareholdings Amid Growth

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ondine Biomedical Inc., a Canadian leader in light-activated antimicrobial treatments, has announced the updated shareholdings of its directors following a recent fundraising effort. Carolyn Cross holds a significant 38.58% of the company’s shares, reflecting strong insider confidence. Ondine’s innovative technologies, including its Steriwave nasal photodisinfection system, are advancing through clinical trials for regulatory approval in the U.S.
For further insights into GB:OBI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.