Ondine Biomedical Inc. Secures Interim Funding Boost

October 30, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.

Ondine Biomedical Inc., a leader in light-activated antimicrobial therapies, has received a C$400,000 interest-free loan from CEO Carolyn Cross to bolster its working capital. Founding shareholders, owning nearly half of the company, have pledged ongoing financial support while Ondine pursues long-term financing to fuel its growth strategies. The company remains optimistic about securing additional funding by the end of the year.

