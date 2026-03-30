Ondas vs. Unusual Machines: Which Drone Stock Offers Better Upside?

Ondas Inc. ONDS and Unusual Machines UMAC are players in the drone and autonomous systems domain, but operate from very different positions in terms of scale and maturity.

The global drone industry has reached a pivotal growth phase, driven by broad adoption across the commercial, government and military sectors. According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, the global drone tech market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2031. The convergence of drones with artificial intelligence, cloud computing and edge processing is further driving adoption across verticals.

Let us do a deep dive into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which is better positioned in the industry.

The Case for ONDS

Ondas is in a transformative phase, marked by hyper revenue growth, strategic initiatives and a raised outlook. At the core of this transformation is Ondas Autonomous Systems (“OAS”), which has quickly become a comprehensive “system-of-systems” platform. OAS is now a multi-domain autonomy platform spanning Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance or ISR, Counter-UAS, loitering munitions/strike systems, unmanned ground vehicles and stratospheric sensing via World View acquisition.

Revenues surged 629% for the fourth quarter of 2025, while full-year revenues were up 605% to $50.7 million. Building on this momentum, management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to at least $375 million, from an earlier target of $170-$180 million.

However, the revenue growth comes along with substantial losses. In the fourth quarter of 2025, operating expenses increased to $36.1 million, up from $9.4 million in the prior-year quarter, mainly driven by M&A activity, infrastructure investments and higher personnel costs. As a result, adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $9.9 million compared with a loss of $7 million in the year-ago quarter. Net loss was $101 million for the fourth quarter and $133.4 million for the full year.

Strategic M&A is one of the central pillars of Ondas’ growth strategy. In the first quarter of 2026, so far, ONDS has announced five acquisitions (World View, Mistral, Rotron, BIRD and INDO Earth) and expects these to contribute $230 million in revenues in 2026. These acquisitions add strategic capabilities while expanding the addressable market for Ondas. However, so many acquisitions in such a short period can create integration overload and execution risks, as achieving targets depends on timely integration and conversion of backlog into revenues.

Heavy reliance on OAS for revenue growth in the increasingly crowded drone space is concerning. For ONDS, if a single large customer delays, reduces or cancels, revenues would decline materially. Also, revenues from Ondas Networks are expected to remain modest due to uncertain rail network buildout timelines. Ondas’ transformation efforts strengthen long-term competitive moat, but amplify short-term financial pressure.

The Case for UMAC

Unusual Machines is a fast-scaling player within the evolving drone industry supported by strong tailwinds. The company is a domestic NDAA-compliant drone components supplier. The first-person view or FPV segment is UMAC’s core operational area within the drone industry.

Fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $4.9 million rose 133% sequentially, while full-year revenues were $11.2 million, up 101% year over year. The improvement has been driven by the company’s transition to becoming a drone components producer and expanding its enterprise sales business from mere online retail presence. The enterprise segment now comprises 81% of revenues compared with just 31% in the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin expanded to 36% in the fourth quarter from 24% in the first quarter of 2025.

UMAC is also benefiting from a favorable demand environment, with management highlighting that the drone market is currently supply-constrained, with demand expected to exceed supply through 2027. The company further added that the U.S. government’s Drone Dominance program alone could represent a $90 million component opportunity in 2026 and $250 million in 2027.

A strengthened balance sheet is another tailwind. The company ended 2025 with $103 million in cash and no debt. This was supported by nearly $157 million in capital raised during the year. The financial flexibility offers ample scope to expand organically and through M&A.

Despite these positives, UMAC faces increasing costs. For 2025, operating expenses stood at $29 million, up from $18.5 million in 2024, caused by rapid hiring, facility expansion and stock-based compensation. It expects gross margins to deteriorate in the first and second quarters of 2026 owing to hiring and the creation of new processes. Intense competition, along with volatility related to government programs and execution risks tied to scaling manufacturing, remain additional concerns.

Price Performance & Valuation for ONDS & UMAC

Over the past month, ONDS and UMAC have registered declines of 17.5% and 17.1%, respectively.



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In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 8.8X, lower than UMAC’s 18.7X.



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How Do Estimates Compare for ONDS & UMAC?

Analysts have revised earnings estimates down for ONDS for the current fiscal year in the past 60 days.



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Estimates have been significantly revised upwards for UMAC’s bottom line over the same time frame.



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ONDS or DPRO: Which Is a Better Pick?

UMAC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while ONDS has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



In terms of the Zacks Rank, UMAC emerges as the better pick at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.