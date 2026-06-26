Ondas Strengthens Counter-Drone Portfolio With Lockheed Martin Deal

Ondas Inc. ONDS recently announced that its subsidiary, Sentrycs, has collaborated with Lockheed Martin to integrate Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology into Sanctum, Lockheed Martin's next-generation Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) solution. The deal is aimed at strengthening protection for military forces, homeland security and critical assets against evolving unmanned aerial threats.

Sanctum is designed to address complex drone threats, including coordinated swarms and rapidly evolving unmanned aerial system (UAS) tactics, by combining artificial intelligence, cloud-enabled data fusion and a modular defense architecture. The platform is built to detect, track, analyze and neutralize aerial threats in real time while integrating multiple sensors, effectors and command-and-control systems into a unified framework that supports interoperability, mission flexibility and scalable protection across a broad range of defense environments.

As part of the collaboration, Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology will add a cyber-based detection and mitigation layer to Sanctum's multi-domain architecture. Operating directly at the communication protocol layer, the technology enables operators to detect, identify, track and take control of unauthorized drones without relying on jamming, spoofing or kinetic engagement, while avoiding collateral interference with surrounding communications and infrastructure. The capability also allows operators to safely guide unauthorized drones to a controlled landing, providing a targeted and non-disruptive mitigation option that enhances layered response capabilities and supports mission-adaptable counter-drone operations.

Management stated that modern defense against unmanned aerial threats requires integrated, layered solutions that combine advanced detection, rapid decision-making and precise mitigation capabilities. Management also stated that integrating Sentrycs' technology into Lockheed Martin's modular defense architecture creates a stronger and more comprehensive operational capability for countering evolving aerial threats. The collaboration represents another step toward more integrated and interoperable Counter-UAS architectures as defense organizations increasingly prioritize flexible, layered solutions to address rapidly evolving unmanned aerial threats.

Ondas is benefiting from robust demand for its ISR and counter-UAS solutions, supported by higher defense spending, growing investor interest and expanding market opportunities. Demand for its proven ISR platforms remains strong, while acquisitions have broadened its ISR capabilities, expanded its customer base and strengthened its multi-domain surveillance and reconnaissance portfolio. Its partnership with Palantir is further advancing layered ISR capabilities and expanding ISR-as-a-service opportunities.

Taking a Look at ONDS Competitors’

Draganfly DPRO is gaining from strong demand for its drone solutions, particularly in the military sector, supported by growing defense spending and expanding opportunities across domestic and international markets. The company is strengthening its position through strategic collaborations with partners such as Palladyne AI on swarming technologies, Global Ordnance and Babcock to expand its defense reach and multi-platform capabilities. Its interoperable, modular drone platform and partner-centric approach enable customers to integrate multiple payloads and mission requirements, while increasing adoption among military and public safety users. The company also continues to build relationships with key defense customers and strategic partners to support long-term growth.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT is benefiting from rising defense spending on drones, expanding demand for autonomous systems and a growing opportunity pipeline across military customers. The company expects annual revenues of $150-$180 million in the near to medium term, supported by strong demand for its Black Widow, Blue Ops and FlightWave platforms. It is also expanding its capabilities through the acquisition of Quaze Technologies, adding wireless power transfer technology for unmanned and autonomous systems. Management highlighted a nearly $700 million opportunity pipeline for Black Widow and expects its expansion into unmanned surface vessels through Blue Ops to create an additional revenue opportunity in 2026.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS have gained a whopping 338.6% in the past year against the Zacks Wireless-National industry’s decline of 11.8%.



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ONDS seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 7.2, considerably higher than the industry’s multiple of 1.62.



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For ONDS, earnings estimates for the current year have been revised upwards in the past 60 days.



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ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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