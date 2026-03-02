Ondas Stock Rises 18% On $10 Mln Strategic Investment In World View Enterprises

(RTTNews) - Stock of Ondas Inc. (ONDS) is moving up about 18 percent on Monday morning trading following the company's announcement to make a $10 million strategic investment in World View Enterprises, Inc.

The company's stock is currently trading at $11.75, up 16.57 percent or $1.67, over the previous close of $10.08 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $0.57 and $15.28 in the past one year.

Additionally, the companies announced they have entered into a partnership agreement that outlines a collaboration framework for the development of multi-domain and multi-modal intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions for commercial and defense customers.

