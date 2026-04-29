Ondas Sees Massive Backlog Jump: Growth Signal or Execution Risk?

Ondas Inc ONDS recently announced the completion of the Mistral merger, which is valued at $175 million. Mistral is a U.S.-based defense prime contractor that has supported U.S. military, federal and public safety programs over the past few decades. ONDS added that Mistral already has more than $1 billion worth of captured programs and is expected to add meaningfully to revenue growth and EBITDA leverage as it ramps the U.S. operations.

ONDS also noted that it estimated its backlog with orders in hand to be $177 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $68 million at year-end 2025. However, the pro forma backlog has now shot up to $457 million, after adjusting contracted backlog from Mistral ($264 million) and World View buyout ($16 million).

However, the key question for investors is whether this translates into sustainable growth or execution risk.

Ondas Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ondas Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ondas Holdings Inc. Quote

The significance of the backlog jump goes beyond optics. Mistral brings direct access to U.S. Army IDIQ contracts. The contractor is also engaged in supporting advanced soldier and tactical systems initiatives, which will help Ondas to pursue bigger program awards, noted management. Mistral brings U.S.-based manufacturing, assembly, integration and quality assurance capabilities to Ondas’ operations, supporting program execution and compliance with the country’s defense sourcing requirements.

However, challenges remain. Though management expects 2026 revenues to ramp significantly (at least $375 million), much of this depends on the timely integration of multiple acquisitions and the conversion of backlog into revenues. The company itself is investing heavily, with profitability still some time away.

To sum up, increasing backlog bolsters revenue visibility and underscores solid demand. Yet, with execution risks high, the upcoming quarters will be critical in determining whether this backlog translates into growth or operational strain.

Where Do Rivals Stand?

AeroVironment AVAV is a key pure-play beneficiary of rising global demand for military drones and its biggest competitive moat is the strategic ties with the U.S. and allied governments. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, AeroVironment’s organic revenues surged 38% while total revenues were up 6% (on a pro forma basis) to $408 million. The total awards reached $4.6 billion, while the funded backlog was $1.1 billion.

The stop-work order and expected termination of the SCAR or Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource program represent a significant overhang. AeroVironment’s $3 billion unfunded backlog includes $1.5 billion tied to SCAR, creating uncertainty around future revenue conversion and highlighting dependence on large government programs.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS is an established player in the drone space. At the heart of this business lies the XQ-58A Valkyrie combat collaborative aircraft, which has secured a key role in the U.S. defense ecosystem. In the fourth quarter of 2025, KTOS reported a backlog of nearly $1.57 billion, a 1.3:1 book-to-bill ratio, and an opportunity pipeline of $13.7 billion signaling strong revenue visibility. Management tied backlog growth directly to rising demand for its “affordable, military-grade” software and hardware systems.

KTOS is expanding into other high-growth areas, including space and satellite software, hypersonic and microwave electronics, diversifying revenue streams.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS are up 28.8% in the past month against the Wireless-National industry’s decline of 10.8%.



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In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 10.43, considerably higher than the industry’s multiple of 1.73.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONDS’ earnings for the current year has been revised upwards over the past 60 days.



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ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.