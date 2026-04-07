Ondas Secures $50M+ Demining Deal, Expands Border Security Platform

Ondas Inc. ONDS announced that its subsidiary, 4M Defense, has secured a competitive tender for a large-scale demining project along a strategic border region, with near-term and follow-on orders expected to exceed $50 million. This comes in addition to its previously announced $30 million program, further strengthening Ondas’ position in advanced border infrastructure and protection technologies, while pointing to potential future opportunities worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The project will be executed as part of the initial phase of the Eastern Border Security Barrier, a broader $1.7 billion national initiative led by the Israel Ministry of Defense. This phase focuses on extensive mine clearance using AI-enabled robotic systems across complex terrain, serving as a critical step in preparing the region for further construction and deployment. Beyond the initial scope, the program offers additional growth potential, including opportunities tied to broader border security technologies.

Management highlighted that the award reflects its ability to deploy advanced technologies at scale in mission-critical environments, while expanding its backlog and supporting long-term growth. It also lays the groundwork for integrating broader land-based intelligence capabilities into its multi-domain systems architecture.

As a key part of Ondas’ autonomous systems platform, 4M Defense specializes in technology-driven demining solutions that combine robotics, automation and sensor-based detection to enable safe and efficient clearance of hazardous environments.

Ondas is expanding beyond its core markets by building a portfolio of autonomous systems across adjacent domains, with 4M Defense representing part of this broader platform expansion. On the lastearnings call management highlighted that acquisitions such as 4M are contributing to growth by adding customer-validated technologies and supporting the development of a systems-of-systems architecture, where multiple capabilities are integrated to deliver more complete solutions. These businesses are also benefiting from both underlying market growth and increased scale as part of the Ondas platform, contributing to revenue expansion, backlog growth and overall value creation.

Taking a Look at ONDS Competitors’

Draganfly DPRO is advancing its demining efforts through integrated solutions that combine its heavy-lift drone platform with partner technologies, including explosive-based landmine clearing systems that can be deployed, laid out and detonated to rapidly neutralize mines and create safe pathways, with the drone then repeating the process and retrieving equipment. On the lastearnings call the company highlighted strong success and growing traction for these capabilities across multiple regions, stating its focus on deep integration with partners to deploy practical, field-ready solutions.

In May 2025, Draganfly announced an agreement with Autonome Labs to develop an integrated aerial deployment solution for its M.A.G.I.C. mesh-based demining system, using its Heavy Lift drones to deploy and detonate landmine-clearing mesh across hazardous terrain. In April 2025, Draganfly announced that it had been selected by SafeLane Global Ltd. as its preferred unmanned aerial systems provider, supporting global demining operations with UAVs, specialized sensors and data analysis to enhance the speed, accuracy and safety of landmine detection and clearance.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT is gaining from the expansion of its Family of Systems, including platforms such as Teal drones, Edge 130 and FPV systems, aimed at meeting growing demand from the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations for low-cost, portable and field-repairable unmanned systems. The company is also gaining from strong revenue growth supported by increasing military contracts, production scale-up and continued development of AI-enabled and autonomous drone capabilities for intelligence, surveillance and precision operations, alongside global expansion into new defense markets.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS have surged 1169.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Wireless-National industry’s growth of 0.4%.



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Valuation-wise, ONDS seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 9.57, considerably higher than the industry’s multiple of 1.89.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONDS’ earnings for the current year has been revised south over the past 60 days.



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ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.