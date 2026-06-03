Ondas Secures $4.8M SOUTHCOM Deal for Maritime ISR Operations

Ondas Inc. ONDS recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, World View Enterprises, has been selected by the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), U.S. 4th Fleet and SMX to provide high-altitude balloon capabilities for an operational Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) program. The initiative supports counter-narcotics operations and efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing across SOUTHCOM’s area of responsibility.

The initial contract is valued at approximately $4.8 million over a three-month mission period, with World View set to begin immediate deployment of its high-altitude balloon systems to deliver persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for maritime security missions.

The program aligns with SOUTHCOM’s broader strategy to expand the use of autonomous, semi-autonomous and unmanned technologies throughout the region. By integrating advanced systems across multiple domains, SOUTHCOM aims to strengthen regional security cooperation, enhance operational effectiveness and disrupt illicit maritime activities.

Management highlighted that the selection validates the growing importance of stratospheric ISR solutions in providing persistent, wide-area awareness across complex maritime environments. Also, management stated that combining World View’s high-altitude platforms with Ondas’ autonomous systems portfolio supports the development of a layered, multi-domain intelligence architecture designed to improve decision-making and operational responsiveness.

As part of Ondas Autonomous Systems, World View extends the company’s multi-domain ISR capabilities into the stratosphere. Ondas believes the combination of persistent sensing, autonomous systems, AI-enabled data fusion and mission-critical communications creates a differentiated platform for defense, homeland security, allied government and critical infrastructure customers worldwide.

Ondas is benefiting from strong demand for its ISR and counter-UAS solutions, rising defense spending, growing investor support and expanding market opportunities. The company is seeing increased demand for its proven ISR platforms, while acquisitions such as World View, BIRD Aerosystems and Mistral have strengthened its ISR capabilities, expanded its customer reach and enhanced its multi-domain surveillance and reconnaissance offerings. The partnership with Palantir is also supporting the development of layered ISR and ISR-as-a-service opportunities.

Taking a Look at ONDS Competitors’

Draganfly DPRO is benefiting from growing demand for military drone solutions, defense modernization programs, and expanding opportunities with military and government customers. During the first quarter of 2026, the company secured orders from the U.S. Army, international military customers, and special operations units, while also advancing partnerships with defense organizations such as Global Ordnance and Babcock.

On the lastearnings call the company highlighted increasing demand for interoperable drone platforms capable of supporting multiple missions, including ISR, surveillance, communication and networking, targeting, logistics and autonomous operations. Draganfly also stated that strong engagement with Canadian and U.S. defense initiatives, positioning its ISR and multi-drone platform capabilities to support evolving military requirements and future procurement programs.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT is gaining from rising defense spending, accelerating demand for unmanned systems, expanding military procurement programs and growing adoption of ISR and autonomous drone technologies. On the lastearnings call the company highlighted strong demand for its Black Widow ISR drone, which is deployed in multiple operational theaters and is being evaluated across U.S. military branches, Ukraine, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan. Red Cat also noted opportunities tied to Drone Dominance initiatives, where ISR drones such as Black Widow are used as sensor platforms to support sensor-shooter operations.

Additional growth drivers include increasing demand for unmanned surface vessels (USVs), international defense contracts, expanding production capacity, integration with platforms such as Anduril’s Lattice and advancements in swarm robotics, autonomous operations and battlefield communications.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS have surged 676% in the past year against the Zacks Wireless-National industry’s decline of 7.9%.



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Valuation-wise, ONDS seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 12.91, considerably higher than the industry’s multiple of 1.72.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONDS’ earnings for the current year has been unchanged over the past 60 days.



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ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.