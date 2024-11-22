Ondas receives purchase order for Iron Drone Raider system

Ondas (ONDS) Holdings announced that its Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit’s Airobotics subsidiary has received a purchase order for its Iron Drone Raider counter-uncrewed aircraft system from an Israeli defense company. This order, which was placed as part of an integration process between the companies, aims to expand the distribution of the system for additional military and homeland security governmental end users. During the third quarter of 2024, OAS secured several initial orders in the defense market, totaling approximately $14.4 million, which included several purchase orders totaling $9.0 million from a major government military customer for the Iron Drone Raider system. The Iron Drone Raider systems are being deployed as a core element of a multi-layered homeland security infrastructure to protect critical locations, assets and populations from the threat of hostile drones. Ondas expects to secure additional orders, including new customers and distribution partners, and to support C-UAS infrastructure expansion over the next twelve months.

