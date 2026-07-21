ONDAS INC (ONDS) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) shares soared 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.87. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 29.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to investor optimism amid strong demand for drones and counter-drone systems globally. Yesterday, Ondas announced that it had secured a $6.9 million contract from the Australian Department of Defence for its DTIM Single Operator Counter-sUAS Kits. The contract is in collaboration with distributor HIFraser.

The order was secured by DZYNE Technologies, the latest name in Ondas’ long list of acquisitions. The company, through rapid M&A, has built a multi-domain autonomy platform spanning Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance or ISR, c-UAS, loitering munitions/strike systems, unmanned ground vehicles and stratospheric sensing via World View acquisition.

DZYNE further expands ONDS’ reach across c-UAS, multi-domain ISR, precision strike and mission intelligence and autonomous systems. Both World View and DZYNE will operate within the company’s newly launched business division, Ondas Sentinel.

Following this development, Ondas now expects 2026 revenue to be at least $525 million from the previous forecast of $390 million. The increase also reflects contributions from Omnisys. DZYNE is expected to contribute approximately $191 million in revenue in 2026 and more than $300 million in 2027.

In June 2026, ONDS announced the $125 million acquisition of Cyberhawk, a provider of drone-based infrastructure inspection and AI-powered asset intelligence.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $66.68 million, up 963.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ONDAS INC, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 25% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ONDS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

ONDAS INC belongs to the Zacks Wireless National industry. Another stock from the same industry, Liberty Capital Corporation (GLIBA), closed the last trading session 2.3% lower at $21.57. Over the past month, GLIBA has returned 5.1%.

Liberty Capital Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.15. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +22.3%. Liberty Capital Corporation currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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