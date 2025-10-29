Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Price Target Increased by 48.44% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Ondas Holdings (NasdaqCM:ONDS) has been revised to $9.69 / share. This is an increase of 48.44% from the prior estimate of $6.53 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.71% from the latest reported closing price of $6.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ondas Holdings. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 40.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONDS is 0.10%, an increase of 201.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 221.23% to 59,781K shares. The put/call ratio of ONDS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 7,541K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

AWM Investment holds 5,793K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cresset Asset Management holds 4,668K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing an increase of 72.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 467.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,273K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing an increase of 45.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 191.09% over the last quarter.

Heights Capital Management holds 3,845K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,495K shares , representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONDS by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.