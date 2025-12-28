An Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Insider Sold 29,000 Shares for $281,000

Key Points

29,698 shares were sold for a total of $281,537.04 on Dec. 22, 2025, at a price of $9.48 per share.

The transaction represented 12.01% of Jaspreet K. Sood's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 247,320 to 217,622 shares.

The activity was entirely direct, stemming from an option exercise with immediate sale, with no indirect or trust involvement.

Net share disposal reflects a continuation of administrative transactions, with trade size influenced by declining available share capacity rather than an escalation in disposition pace.

Jaspreet K. Sood, Director of Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), executed the sale of 29,698 directly held shares on Dec. 22, 2025, following the exercise of options, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 29,698 Transaction value ~$281,537.04 Post-transaction shares (direct) 217,622 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2,017,355.94

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 transaction price ($9.48); post-transaction value calculated using the trade-date closing price as per SEC filing data.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to prior transactions by Jaspreet K. Sood?

At 29,698 shares, this sale exceeds the recent-period median transaction size of 18,906.5 shares for administrative events, but direct sale activity is limited to option-related sales due to the absence of open-market disposals.

At 29,698 shares, this sale exceeds the recent-period median transaction size of 18,906.5 shares for administrative events, but direct sale activity is limited to option-related sales due to the absence of open-market disposals. What was the ownership impact of this transaction?

The sale reduced direct holdings by 12.01%, lowering Sood's direct stake from 247,320 to 217,622 shares, with no change to indirect or trust holdings.

The sale reduced direct holdings by 12.01%, lowering Sood's direct stake from 247,320 to 217,622 shares, with no change to indirect or trust holdings. Was this a routine disposition or a discretionary sale?

The transaction arose entirely from the exercise and immediate sale of options, indicating an administrative event for liquidity or tax obligations, not a discretionary reduction in ownership.

The transaction arose entirely from the exercise and immediate sale of options, indicating an administrative event for liquidity or tax obligations, not a discretionary reduction in ownership. What does remaining capacity suggest for future trading activity?

With 217,622 shares directly held after the transaction, future transaction sizes may decline further as available equity capacity diminishes, unless additional awards are granted or exercised.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $24,748,922.00 Net income (TTM) -$42,690,386.00 Dividend yield N/A 1-year price change 227.41%

* 1-year performance calculated using Dec. 22, 2025, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers private wireless solutions, software-defined radio platforms, and autonomous drone systems for data collection and analytics.

Generates revenue through the sale of hardware, software, and support services, targeting critical infrastructure and industrial automation markets.

Serves rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and infrastructure operators in the United States and internationally.

Ondas Holdings is a technology company specializing in mission-critical wireless connectivity and autonomous data solutions. The company leverages its proprietary FullMAX SDR platform and AI-powered drone systems to deliver secure, reliable communications and automated data collection for industrial customers. Ondas Holdings' integrated approach positions it to address the evolving needs of sectors requiring robust, scalable connectivity and advanced automation capabilities.

What this transaction means for investors

Sood's latest series of stock option executions and subsequent sales looks like an insider supplementing their income more than it looks like an insider fleeing a sinking ship. She retained a majority of the shares received from executing the options. Sood began the series of transactions with 182,691 shares and finished with 217,622.

Unfortunately for Ondas Holdings' shareholders, the number of shares outstanding has swelled by about 308% over the past 12 months. As a result of severe share dilution, shareholders have only realized a 227% gain.

The upside to the secondary share offerings that diluted shareholder returns is a strong balance sheet. Ondas had $432.8 million in cash at the end of September after its operations lost $35 million during the first nine months of 2025.

Investors have been pushing up Ondas' stock because it has been purchasing companies that could put it in a position to receive lucrative defense contracts. Investors who don't have an enormous risk tolerance probably want to wait for the company to begin reporting steadily growing operating profits.

Glossary

Option exercise: The act of using the right to buy shares at a set price under an options contract.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust or family member, rather than held personally.

Administrative transaction: A routine trade related to compensation or compliance, not based on personal investment decisions.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Liquidity: The ease with which an asset can be quickly converted into cash without significant loss of value.

Discretionary sale: A voluntary sale of shares based on personal choice, not due to automatic or required events.

Option-related sale: Selling shares immediately after acquiring them through the exercise of stock options.

Autonomous drone systems: Unmanned aerial vehicles capable of operating and collecting data without direct human control.

Software-defined radio (SDR): A radio system where components are implemented by software instead of traditional hardware.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

