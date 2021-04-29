Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ondas Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ONDS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ondas Holdings Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The US$209m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$13m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Ondas Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Ondas Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$5.5m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 95%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Ondas Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Ondas Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Ondas Holdings' case is 52%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

