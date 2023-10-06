Ondas Holdings (FRA:1B8) Price Target Increased by 6.70% to 1.99

The average one-year price target for Ondas Holdings (FRA:1B8) has been revised to 1.99 / share. This is an increase of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 1.86 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.97 to a high of 2.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 274.86% from the latest reported closing price of 0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ondas Holdings. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 25.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1B8 is 0.01%, an increase of 47.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.18% to 8,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 775K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 661K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Herald Investment Management holds 450K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

