Ondas Expands Defense Footprint With Strategic Mistral Merger

Ondas Inc. ONDS recently announced a merger agreement with Mistral Inc. Mistral is a U.S.-based defense prime contractor that has supported U.S. military, federal and public safety programs over the past few decades. Under the agreement, Mistral will merge with a subsidiary of Ondas while continuing to manage its existing contracts. The merger is anticipated to conclude in the second quarter of 2026.

Mistral is a prime contractor on U.S. Army and USSOCOM uncrewed and autonomous platforms procurement vehicles. Mistral brings U.S.-based manufacturing, assembly, integration and quality assurance capabilities to Ondas’ operations, supporting program execution and compliance with the country’s defense sourcing requirements. Mistral has a wide-ranging exposure, including advanced mission equipment integration, survivability and mobility enhancements, unmanned systems procurement, defense electronics and lifecycle sustainment services.

The company currently develops autonomous aerial and ground platforms through its Ondas Autonomous Systems segment. Combining these with Mistral’s infrastructure, the company aims to deliver integrated autonomous solutions for defense, homeland security and public safety applications.

Management highlighted that the transaction “aligns” with the company’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in U.S. defense procurement. Ondas is seeking structured participation in multi-year Department of Defense contract vehicles and “program-of-record opportunities” from just standalone system deployments.

Ondas Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ondas Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ondas Holdings Inc. Quote

Nonetheless, the integration and execution of the combined capabilities will remain key to realizing the expected benefits. Ondas operates in a competitive industry where other players are also expanding their presence in unmanned systems and defense solutions.

Mapping the Competitive Terrain

AeroVironment AVAV is one of the key pure-play beneficiaries of rising global demand for military drones and its biggest competitive moat is the strategic ties with the U.S. and allied governments. It recently won a three-year contract worth $97 million from the U.S. Army to develop a next-generation sensor testing system. Before that, AVAV clinched a delivery order from the U.S. Army worth $186 million for Switchblade 600 Block 2 and Switchblade 300 Block 20 explosively formed penetrator loitering munition systems.

In December 2025, AVAV delivered two Joint Light Tactical Vehicle-mounted C-UAS laser weapon systems to the U.S. Army under the second increment of the Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser program.

Red Cat Holdings RCAT is witnessing solid demand from defense and government clients and expanding program wins. Through its subsidiary Teal Drones, the company develops small unmanned aircraft systems tailored for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Given the increasing demand for its solutions, the company is also sharpening the ability to rapidly scale production to meet mission-critical requirements. On the lastearnings call management emphasized “factories are the moat,” with expanded facilities in Salt Lake City, UT, and Los Angeles, and a newly opened 155,000-square-foot plant in Georgia (large-scale USVs manufacturing). The Georgia facility can churn out more than 500 to 1,000 vessels per year and has a sales showroom and lab in Southeast Florida and a prototype partner in Maine, added RCAT.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS have gained 11.6% in the past month compared with the Wireless-National industry’s growth of 0.3%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 20.25, considerably higher than the industry’s multiple of 1.98.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONDS’ earnings for the current year has been revised downwards over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.