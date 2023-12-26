Oncternal Therapeutics Updates Early Disease Response Data For ONCT-808; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) Tuesday announced early disease response data for its dose escalation/dose expansion Phase 1/2 Study ONCT-808-101, evaluating ROR1-targeting autologous CAR T cell therapy.

In the pre-market session, the shares are at $0.51, down 16.39 percent from its previous close of $0.59 on a volume of 429,952.

ONCT-808 is intended for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including patients who have failed previous CD19 CAR T treatment.

The company noted that in the initial dose of 1x106, two of the three patients achieved complete metabolic response and the third achieved a partial response by FDG PET-CT.

Common adverse events in this dosing cohort included decreased blood counts, pneumonia and Grade 1-2 cytokine release syndrome as of a 4 December 2023 data cutoff.

Further, the first patient treated at the second dose level of 3x106 CAR T cells per kg, an 80-year-old with bulky disease experienced a Grade 5 fatal serious adverse event.

