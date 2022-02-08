Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) investors are sitting on a loss of 71% if they invested a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 71% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Oncternal Therapeutics hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 54% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Oncternal Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Oncternal Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 112%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 71% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:ONCT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Oncternal Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Oncternal Therapeutics shareholders are down 71% for the year, the market itself is up 4.5%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 54%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Oncternal Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Oncternal Therapeutics (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Oncternal Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

