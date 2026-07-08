Oncotelic Advances Sapu003 After Phase 1b Safety Review Milestone; European Expansion Underway

(RTTNews) - Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.(OTLC), a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging AI and robotics technologies and its 45% owned subsidiary, Sapu Nano (US) LLC, announced on Wednesday that the independent Safety Review Committee (SRC) has completed its review of the initial safety cohort of SP-03-B101 Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating Sapu003, an investigational intravenous formulation of everolimus in patients with advanced mTOR-sensitive solid tumours.

SP-03-B101 Phase 1b clinical trial, an open-label, multicenter, Bayesian Optimal Interval (BOIN) dose-escalation study evaluates the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary antitumor activity of weekly intravenous Sapu003.

Notably, following the closure of the protocol-defined 28-day dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) evaluation period for the initial three-patient cohort, the SRC concluded that no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed and recommended advancing the study to the next planned dose level in accordance with the study protocol.

With the successful completion of the initial safety cohort, Oncotelic has initiated the expansion of the SP-03-B101 clinical program into Europe, and additional European clinical sites are expected to participate in the study, broadening patient access and accelerating enrolment to advance Sapu003, the company said.

"Combined with the expansion of SP-03-B101 into Europe, we believe these milestones position Sapu003 for accelerated clinical development," said Dr Vuong Trieu, CEO of Sapu Nano.

OTLC has traded between $0.02 and $0.11 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $0.04.

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