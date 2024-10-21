OncoSil Medical’s Upcoming AGM and Shareholder Engagement

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 20th at 4 PM in Melbourne, urging shareholders to participate as their votes are crucial. The company offers multiple convenient ways for shareholders to cast their proxy votes, emphasizing the importance of engaging in the decision-making process. This meeting presents a key opportunity for investors to influence OncoSil’s future strategies and growth.

