OncoSil Medical Unveils Major Securities Issue

OncoSil Medical Ltd has announced a securities purchase plan to issue up to 100 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the offer set to close on November 21, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth prospects as it seeks additional capital. The securities are expected to be quoted on the ASX upon successful issuance.

