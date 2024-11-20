News & Insights

OncoSil Medical Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 20, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting have been successfully passed by poll. This development reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction in providing localized treatments for pancreatic cancer. Investors might find this outcome promising as it demonstrates confidence in OncoSil’s future plans.

