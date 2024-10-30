News & Insights

OncoSil Medical Reports Growth and Key Milestones

October 30, 2024 — 09:19 pm EDT

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has reported a Q1 FY25 revenue of $0.166 million, marking significant growth from the previous year, driven by the expanding commercialization of their OncoSil™ device for pancreatic cancer treatment. The company made notable achievements this quarter, including the first successful surgical resection in Türkiye following OncoSil™ treatment and substantial progress in clinical trials and market presence in Spain. Furthermore, a $2.7 million investment from an Australian institution highlights confidence in OncoSil’s potential for future growth.

