OncoSil Medical Plans Major Stock Issuance

October 27, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 690 million fully paid ordinary securities, set for November 1, 2024. This move marks a significant capital raising endeavor for the company, potentially boosting its market presence and investor interest. The issuance will be subject to approval and quotation under the ASX listing rules.

