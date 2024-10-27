News & Insights

OncoSil Medical Ltd Reveals Cautious Company Overview

October 27, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has released a presentation to provide a general overview of its operations, cautioning that the information is not an offer for securities orinvestment advice The company highlights that the content may involve forward-looking statements, with no guarantees of future performance, urging potential investors to seek independent advice before making any investment decisions.

