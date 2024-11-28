OncoSil Medical Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.
OncoSil Medical Ltd has announced a new application for the quotation of 22.5 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking a significant move in the company’s financial strategy. This development is part of previously announced transactions, potentially influencing investor interest and stock market dynamics.
