OncoSil Medical Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation

November 28, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has announced a new application for the quotation of 22.5 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking a significant move in the company’s financial strategy. This development is part of previously announced transactions, potentially influencing investor interest and stock market dynamics.

