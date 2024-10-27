OncoSil Medical to Issue New Securities

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has announced plans to issue up to 766 million new securities, including 756 million options and 10 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move, set for December 18, 2024, aims to boost the company’s financial position and attract more investors in the competitive medical technology sector.

