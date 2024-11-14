OncoSil Medical Highlights Milestones in Cancer Treatment

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd is set to update investors on its latest advancements in cancer treatment technology, particularly its OncoSil™ device for pancreatic cancer. The company has achieved significant milestones, including approvals in several regions, strengthening its position in the global market. As OncoSil continues its clinical trials, it is also focusing on expanding its commercial reach with approved treatments in multiple countries.

