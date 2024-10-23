News & Insights

OncoSil Medical Gains Key Approvals and Expands Reach

October 23, 2024 — 09:09 pm EDT

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the German Federal Joint Committee’s approval for a trial of its pancreatic cancer treatment, which will be conditionally reimbursed. The company also received draft approval for its Medical Device Regulation, removing post-market restrictions and reducing costs, thus enhancing market access in the EU and UK. Furthermore, OncoSil is actively engaging with the FDA to expedite approval for its device in treating distal cholangiocarcinoma in the U.S.

