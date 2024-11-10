News & Insights

Stocks

OncoSil Medical Expands Pancreatic Cancer Treatment in Europe

November 10, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has achieved a significant milestone with the successful implantation of its OncoSil™ device for pancreatic cancer treatment at Italy’s Instituto Nazionale dei Tumori. This advancement enhances OncoSil’s presence in Europe and signifies progress in providing innovative solutions for challenging cancers. The device, which has received breakthrough designation in multiple regions, is set to transform treatment options for pancreatic cancer patients.

For further insights into AU:OSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.