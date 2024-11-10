OncoSil Medical Expands Pancreatic Cancer Treatment in Europe

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has achieved a significant milestone with the successful implantation of its OncoSil™ device for pancreatic cancer treatment at Italy’s Instituto Nazionale dei Tumori. This advancement enhances OncoSil’s presence in Europe and signifies progress in providing innovative solutions for challenging cancers. The device, which has received breakthrough designation in multiple regions, is set to transform treatment options for pancreatic cancer patients.

