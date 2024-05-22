News & Insights

OncoSil Medical Expands into Saudi Market

May 22, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has entered a pivotal 3-year exclusive distribution agreement with Abdulla Fouad for Medical Supplies and Services to market their OncoSilTM device in Saudi Arabia, opening up access to the largest market in the Middle East. The agreement is a strategic move to tap into Saudi Arabia’s expanding healthcare sector, with OncoSil poised to launch their product following the completion of local registration procedures. This partnership underscores OncoSil’s commitment to enhancing cancer treatment in the region and is a critical step in their Middle East market penetration strategy.

