OncoSil Medical Expands Global Reach and Financial Strength

November 20, 2024 — 12:11 am EST

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has made significant strides in the commercialization of its pancreatic cancer treatment device, achieving key distribution agreements and approvals across Europe and the Middle East. The company also strengthened its financial position with successful capital raising initiatives, securing substantial investments from institutional and professional investors. These advancements suggest a promising future for OncoSil’s growth in the global healthcare market.

