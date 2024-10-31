OncoSil Medical Announces New Securities Quotation

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has announced a new quotation of 690 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), set for November 1, 2024. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance and attracting attention from investors interested in the medical technology sector.

